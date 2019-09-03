Buhari Is A ‘Toothless Bulldog’, Reason Why Xenophobia Has Persisted: Fani Kayode

by Valerie Oke
Most Nigerians will gladly put their faces under Buhari's smelly old a** and literally eat his sh*t - Fani Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘toothless bulldog’, who has done nothing about the ‘slaughtering’ of Nigerians in South Africa.

Fani-Kayode listed some Nigerian former heads of state and president who have been taking decisive actions to bring an end to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans.

According to Fani-Kayode, a major critic of President Buhari, former heads of state like Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, late General Aguyi Ironsi, Sani Abacha and former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Read Also: Kebbi Youths Burn Down Buhari’s Billboard, Government Properties Over Lack Of Basic Amenities

He tweeted this on Tuesday: Had it been Aguiyi-Ironsi, Murtala Mohammed, Sani Abacha, OBJ, IBB or GEJ there is NO way Nigerians will be slaughtered in South Africa without a real threat of war. Buhari has proved himself to be a weak leader,a chicken-hearted scarecrow, a toothless bulldog and a bloody coward.

Tags from the story
femi fani kayode, Muhammadu Buhari, south Africa
0

You may also like

2015: Gowon Cautions Against Playing Dirty Politics

APC governors meet with Acting President, Osinbajo over party crisis

Rep. members suspend plenary for three weeks

Lady sets statue of Virgin Mary ablaze at a Catholic Church in Enugu state

I’ll complete all my projects before handing over in 2018 – Governor Fayose

Jonathan To Present 2014 Budget To NASS On November 12

Obaseki trolled for sleeping during Buhari’s address at UN General Assembly, his aide gives reasons why he slept

Weird Black Masquerade with Huge Manhood Spotted at a Festival in South East (Photos)

Inability to pay lawyers interrupts Evans’ trial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *