Buhari Is A ‘Toothless Bulldog’, Reason Why Xenophobia Has Persisted: Fani Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a ‘toothless bulldog’, who has done nothing about the ‘slaughtering’ of Nigerians in South Africa.

Fani-Kayode listed some Nigerian former heads of state and president who have been taking decisive actions to bring an end to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans.

According to Fani-Kayode, a major critic of President Buhari, former heads of state like Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, late General Aguyi Ironsi, Sani Abacha and former president Goodluck Jonathan.

He tweeted this on Tuesday: Had it been Aguiyi-Ironsi, Murtala Mohammed, Sani Abacha, OBJ, IBB or GEJ there is NO way Nigerians will be slaughtered in South Africa without a real threat of war. Buhari has proved himself to be a weak leader,a chicken-hearted scarecrow, a toothless bulldog and a bloody coward.