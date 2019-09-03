I Will Never Set Foot Into South Africa Until Miracle Happens: Burna Boy

by Valerie Oke
Music sensation of the moment, Burna Boy says he will never set foot in South Africa again until the government performs a miracle.

Burma was reacting to the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, adding that the problem of xenophobia is such a big one, that only miracle can fix it.

The African best act winner at the just concluded BET Awards revealed that he has not set foot in South Africa since 2017 and that wouldn’t change until the problem there is solved.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Burna said, “I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the fuck up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this. ”

 

