Angry Nigerians Burn Down Police Van In Lekki After A Protester Was Shot Dead (Videos)

Angry Nigerians have set a police vehicle ablaze in front of the Shoprite outlet on Lekki-Epe expressway in Lagos on Tuesday.

Nigerians at Shoprite

This is coming after they succeeded in setting the mall on fire despite the involvement of the Nigerian Police Force.

Nigerians were seen protesting against the Xenophobic attacks meted on citizens of the country as well as other foreign nationals, who earn their source of living, in South Africa.

A protester, who was reportedly shot dead, was found lying on the road as cars drove past his body.

Celebrities, who reacted to the news, encouraged Nigerians to boycott South Africans companies even though they didn’t join them in doing so.

Watch the video below:

