“You’re Fighting The Wrong War” – Wizkid Reacts To Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

The singer had reacted to a video showing the former South African Minister of Defence justifying the attacks.

In a new tweet, Wizkid condemned the attack saying:

“Disheartening to watch these videos from my home! You’re fighting the wrong war , fighting the wrong people. How do we walk around hating each other? Africa is one! We’re all the same people! Pls don’t loose yourself! # SayNoToXenophobia One Love”

Other popular celebrities which include Toke Makinwa, Toyin Lawani, Banky W, 2baba, Daddy Freeze, Ini Edo and Iyabo Ojo, have publicly expressed their disappointment over the recent attacks.

See some of the tweets below:

There are many South Africans all over the world in foreign lands! Why are these shallow minded & barbaric people doing this to other Africans/foreigners living in SA? Inferiority complex is your problem in SA not other Africans. Shame unto YOU! #Xenophobia pic.twitter.com/ABVKOA85gI — Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) September 3, 2019

The #Xenophobia attacks by some South Africans against Nigerians and other foreign Nationals are completely heartbreaking. Sad to see people that suffered through decades of apartheid, violence and hatred, now turning around to do the same/worse to others. (1) — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) September 3, 2019