"You're Fighting The Wrong War" – Wizkid Reacts To Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

by Amaka
Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid and other celebrities have reacted to the attacks meted out on Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

Xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa

The singer had reacted to a video showing the former South African Minister of Defence justifying the attacks.

In a new tweet, Wizkid condemned the attack saying:

“Disheartening to watch these videos from my home! You’re fighting the wrong war , fighting the wrong people. How do we walk around hating each other? Africa is one! We’re all the same people! Pls don’t loose yourself! #SayNoToXenophobia One Love”

Other popular celebrities which include Toke Makinwa, Toyin Lawani, Banky W, 2baba, Daddy Freeze, Ini Edo and Iyabo Ojo, have publicly expressed their disappointment over the recent attacks.

See some of the tweets below:

