“Nigerians Deserve Better” – Ben Bruce Reacts To Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has condemned the recent Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Senator Ben Bruce
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce

The latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa has drawn the irk of a lot of Nigerians who have called for reprisal attack from the Nigerian government.

Also Read: 2face Replies Huspuppi Who Called Out Nigerian Celebrities On Xenophobic Attack

The former senator from Bayelsa expressed sadness about the latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

He also accused the Nigerian embassy in South Africa of denying Nigerians entry into the embassy to lodge their complaints.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
ben murray-bruce, south Africa, xenophobic attacks
0

You may also like

PDP members boycott proposed protest against President Buhari

2019 Presidential Election: Nigeria woman declares open her intention to run for president ( Read her manifesto )

3-years-in-office: Buhari Administration’s Reveals 3rd Year Factsheet

Orji Uzor Kalu

I Started RUGA Back In 2001 – Orji Kalu

Rio Olympics: Nigeria U-23 Dream Team May miss Q-final clash with Denmark

Fayose faked Teargas attack to incite Nigerians against the Police and FG – APC

Is Your Insurance Cover Enough?

APC calls President Buhari’s adviser, ‘rogue elephant’

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th June

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *