“Nigerians Deserve Better” – Ben Bruce Reacts To Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa

Former Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has condemned the recent Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other nationals in South Africa has drawn the irk of a lot of Nigerians who have called for reprisal attack from the Nigerian government.

The former senator from Bayelsa expressed sadness about the latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

He also accused the Nigerian embassy in South Africa of denying Nigerians entry into the embassy to lodge their complaints.

See his tweet below: