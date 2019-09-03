South African Rapper, Nasty C Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular South African rapper, Nasty C has condemned the latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

Nasty C
South African rapper, Nasty C

The rapper took to his Instagram page to condemn the act, and he advised his countrymen to desist from such act as there are more ways to resolving issues than killing and destroying properties of foreigners.

Also Read: 2face Replies Huspuppi Who Called Out Nigerian Celebrities On Xenophobic Attack

Nasty C is the first South African celebrity to condemn the act and it came after Nigerian bog boy, Hushpuppi blasted all his South African friends and all the people that have been supporting South Africans.

See his tweet below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B18IKSJpj40/?igshid=mycyqa6217y8

Tags from the story
@hushpuppi, Nasty C, xenophobic attacks
0

You may also like

Governor Fayose calls for the arrest of members of new PDP faction

Adeleke arraigned over examination malpratice

FG Borrows N600bn Annually To Augment Payment Of Salaries – SGF

OMG!!! 50 year-old man defiles his seven year- old neighbour

Shehu Sani

Keep Nigerians Away From Killer Herdsmen, Bandits – Shehu Sani Tells Buhari

Obi

AFCON2019: Nigerians react as Mikel is announced to lead super Eagles

All public servants must fly Nigerian carrier – FG

Simi, Twitter User Banter Words Over Adekunle Gold

UFC Fighter Justine Kish Literally Gets The Shit Beaten Out Of Her | See Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *