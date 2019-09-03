South African Rapper, Nasty C Condemns Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

Popular South African rapper, Nasty C has condemned the latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to condemn the act, and he advised his countrymen to desist from such act as there are more ways to resolving issues than killing and destroying properties of foreigners.

Nasty C is the first South African celebrity to condemn the act and it came after Nigerian bog boy, Hushpuppi blasted all his South African friends and all the people that have been supporting South Africans.

See his tweet below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B18IKSJpj40/?igshid=mycyqa6217y8