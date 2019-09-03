Wizkid Reacts To Old Video Of South African Deputy Minister Of Police Justifying Xenophobic Attacks

Nigerian singer Wizkid has joined his voice with that of other Nigerians to speak against the current xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

A video showing the former South African Minister of Defence justifying the attacks has since gone viral online and many Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

Reacting to the video, Wizkid simply tweeted;

God deliver us from Mental slavery!

His tweet has since been retweeted thousands of times and commented under.

“God deliver us from Mental slavery! 💔 https://t.co/Oxo1bLcmcf

— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 3, 2019