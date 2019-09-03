Coffin Of Dead Footballer Sent To Field To Play His Final Match Before Burial (VIDEO)

Rare footage of a dead footballer whose coffin was taken back to the field to play his last match with his teammates has hit the internet.

In the video, his coffin was placed on the ground while his teammates were seen playing the ball at it as a sign of solidarity and last respect to the late footballer.

The coffin was then taken to the cemetery afterwards where it was lowered to the beyond amidst tears.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B15ppqhAzbh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link