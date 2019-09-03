Coffin Of Dead Footballer Sent To Field To Play His Final Match Before Burial (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Photo from the last match
Photo from the last match

Rare footage of a dead footballer whose coffin was taken back to the field to play his last match with his teammates has hit the internet.

In the video, his coffin was placed on the ground while his teammates were seen playing the ball at it as a sign of solidarity and last respect to the late footballer.

Read Also: Cameroon Footballer Live Streams Sex Video Of Himself And A Lady On Snapchat

The coffin was then taken to the cemetery afterwards where it was lowered to the beyond amidst tears.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B15ppqhAzbh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

0

You may also like

5 Kidnapped As Pirates Attack Vessel

Saraki Lauds Nigerian Media On World Press Freedom Day

Edo 2016: APC Denies Altering Delegates List For Primaries

SSANU Directs Members To Embark On Indefinite Strike On Dec. 24

After Months Of Blackout, YEDC Restores Electricity To Mubi, Other Towns

9 Killed By Boko Haram In Borno Town

NCAA DG, Harold Demuren, Sacked From Office

Kaduna SSG's captors demand ₦40m ransom

Mark Advocates Tougher Sanctions Against Kidnapppers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *