Nigerian Protesters Storm Shoprite; Set To Burn Down Mall In Lagos (Video)

Nigerian protesters have succeeded in burning down the Shoprite outlet on Lekki-Epe expressway in Lagos on Tuesday in retaliation to the Xenophobic attack.

The protesters, who attempted to break into mall, were seen chanting war songs while officers of the Nigerian Police Force surrounded the area to prevent it from going out of hand.

However, it seems they had their way as the mall has been set on fire.

This development comes after reports of the vicious attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians, in South Africa went viral.

Information Nigeria recalls some Nigerian men in South Africa were seen equipping themselves with weapons such as cutlass from the trunk of the car to defend themselves against the xenophobic attack.

Watch the video below: