Nigerian Protesters Storm Shoprite; Set To Burn Down Mall In Lagos (Video)

by Amaka

Nigerian protesters have succeeded in burning down the Shoprite outlet on Lekki-Epe expressway in Lagos on Tuesday in retaliation to the Xenophobic attack.

Nigerians at Shoprite
Nigerians at Shoprite

The protesters, who attempted to break into mall, were seen chanting war songs while officers of the Nigerian Police Force surrounded the area to prevent it from going out of hand.

However, it seems they had their way as the mall has been set on fire.

This development comes after reports of the vicious attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians, in South Africa went viral.

Information Nigeria recalls some Nigerian men in South Africa were seen equipping themselves with weapons such as cutlass from the trunk of the car to defend themselves against the xenophobic attack.

Read Also: “You’re Fighting The Wrong War” – Wizkid Reacts To Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Lekki Lagos, Shoprite
0

You may also like

Gunmen abduct officials of Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance, (APDA)

Lady Justice

Rufus Giwa Polytechnic student, who killed his girlfriend for “the fun of it”, sentenced to death by hanging

atiku turns to US

“My Son-in-law has been detained because of me” – Atiku

See What A Girl Who Was In Coma For 3 Months And Presumed Dead Texted Her Friend After Recovering

Governor Ganduje Decries Influx Of Boko Haram Insurgents Into Kano State

Dr Sid raises alarm on criminals cloning ATM in Lagos

Nigerians troll ‘Nneka’ for calling men natural atm machines

‘Uncle Femi Go Back To Your Seat’ – Tolu Ogunlesi Slams FFK

FG set to renovate 22 Airports

Recall Abba Moro of the 2014 NIS recruitment scam? Well Nigerians are ‘flogging’ him on social media

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *