South Africans Laughs After Looting From Foreigner’s Shop (Photo)

by Amaka

A photo going viral shows a South African man and woman laughing after they had taken items looted from a foreigner’s shop in Turffontein on Monday.

Xenophobic attack
Xenophobic attack

Information Nigeria recalls a new video recently surfaced showing how Nigerians living in the country fled into the forest in order to escape death.

Properties of foreigners have been destroyed while many lives has been lost but the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, still denies reports of Xenophobic attacks in his country.

A man was filmed being set ablaze on the road while bystanders watched on as he struggled to quench the fire.

See the photo below:

South African looters

Tags from the story
Bobby Monroe, Nigerians, South Africans, xenophobic attack
0

You may also like

FG to EU: Reduce the number of visas you give Nigerians

Saraki denies viral audio clip, says it was doctored

Falana faults CCB refusal to allow SERAP view asset declaration forms of public office holders

If APC sends Ambode away, we will gladly accept him – PDP

Corps member dies in an accident in Katsina State

Cristiano Ronaldo has been shortlisted for the Ballon D'or

Cristiano Ronaldo Signs 5-Year Contract With Real Madrid

Davido endorses Gov Wike for second term

Secondary school student’s hand amputated, following a laboratory accident

Secondary school student’s hand amputated, following a laboratory accident

Seven IPOB Members Charged to Court Over Alleged Murder of a Police Officer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *