‘It Is Time We Stood Up To This Raging Madness’ – Rapper Hotyce Reacts To Xenophobic Attack

Nigerian rapper Hotyce has taken to his Twitter page to share his thoughts on the recent Xenophobic attacks on foreigners in South Africa.

Recall Information Nigeria reported that some Nigerians were attacked and their properties set ablaze by South Africans.

Reacting Hotyce tweeted;

After spending 27years in jail fighting for the liberation of oppressed people, supported by neighboring African Nations with a common interest of Black Freedom. This is what we get in return? #FightAgainstX For years now we’ve been clamoring for peace believing in African Unity. I think it’s high time we stood up against this raging madness. Treat these scums like they deserve, if you believe you can survive without your brothers, let’s see how it ends #FightAgainstX