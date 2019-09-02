Xenophobia: AU Intervention May Be Crucial – Abike Dabiri

by Verity
Abike Dabiri

Following several heartbreaking reports on the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa, Abike Dabiri – Erewa says its time for the African Union to intervene.

Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission said this in a tweet via her verified Twitter handle on Monday.

According to the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, who describes the situation as said, whatever decisions to be taken at this point to salvage must be at the ministerial level.

Read Also: Not All Nigerians In Diaspora Are Criminals, Says Abike Dabiri-Erewa

She tweeted: Sad, Reports from South Africa attacking foreigners. I can’t verify most of the videos. However, whatever decisions to be taken now can only be at the Ministerial level. AU intervention may be crucial. This is not what we should be doing to ourselves as Africans

