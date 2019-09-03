South African High Commissioner Denies Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, has denied reports of Xenophobic attacks in his country.

The High commissioner denied that the attacks in South Africa are xenophobic and targeted at Nigerians.

The Commissioner made the comments at a media briefing with Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry headed by Geoffery Onyeama.

Recall this morning; it was reported that Geoffrey Onyeama summoned the South African commissioner over the latest trend of attacks on Nigerians.

However, the South African ambassador has described the attacks as ‘sporadic acts of violence’ adding that businesses belonging to other South Africans were also affected in the violence.

(Channels TV)