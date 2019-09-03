Daddy Freeze Boycotts South African Products Over Xenophobic Attacks

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has announced that he will boycott South African products over the latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze

Nigerians in South Africa are currently getting chased about by mobs of South Africans who are killing them, burning and looting their properties.

Also Read: What AU Should Do To South Africa: Atiku Abubakar

In response to the attacks, Daddy Freeze stated that he had boycotted South Africa on his travelling list and with this recent development, he will also gradually boycott their products which might include MTN, DSTV and Shoprite.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
dady freeze, dstv, mtn, Shoprite
0

You may also like

Pastors still pester me for sex – Tope Alabi

Actress Bimbo Afolayan Builds New House

Actress Bimbo Afolayan Builds New House

Kate Henshaw Shows Off Post-Workout Photo With Ini Edo

Actress Iyabo Ojo Pictured With Her Mom

SEE Eniola Badmus aka Gbogbo Big Girls Looking Slimmer And Hotter (PHOTO)

#BBNaija: Nina’s ex-boyfriend, Collins laments over impostor accounts

Tiwa Savage and Toyin Aimakhu pictured at their polling unit

Ini Edo Speaks On Her New Relationship With Nollywood Actor, Mike Godson

Singer Davido Stylishly Rocks Akwa-Ibom Traditional Outfit On The Set Of New Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *