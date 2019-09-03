Daddy Freeze Boycotts South African Products Over Xenophobic Attacks

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze has announced that he will boycott South African products over the latest xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

Nigerians in South Africa are currently getting chased about by mobs of South Africans who are killing them, burning and looting their properties.

In response to the attacks, Daddy Freeze stated that he had boycotted South Africa on his travelling list and with this recent development, he will also gradually boycott their products which might include MTN, DSTV and Shoprite.

