CEO MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman Speaks On Xenophobia In South Africa

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, has condemned the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

News broke out yesterday about the increasing attacks on Nigerians and their properties in South Africa.

Also Read: “Enough Is Enough” – FG Break Silence On Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

This development has drawn a lot of irk of Nigerians who have called for the boycott of South African products, such as MTN, Shoprite, and DSTV.

Reacting to the latest boycott calls, the CEO of MTN Nigeria released an official statement on the Xenophobia attacks going on in South Africa.

See the statement below: