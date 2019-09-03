Kebbi Youths Burn Down Buhari’s Billboard, Government Properties Over Lack Of Basic Amenities

by Eyitemi
Angry mob
Youth on rampage

A new video is currently circulating on social media wherein youths from Kebbi state were seen vandalizing President Muhammadu Buhari’s and governor Atiku Bagudu Billboard in the state over the state of the state.

In the video, the youths were seen chanting war songs as they protest nonavailability of jobs, lights and so on.

The protest happened around Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, with the youths moving freely with dangerous weapons.

As at the time of this report, police were not seen around the protest as the angry youths headed for the state government house.

0

