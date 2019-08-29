No Government Has Invested More In Infrastructure Development Than Buhari — Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says President Muhammadu Buhari is the only Nigerian leader that has invested more in infrastructure development than other administrations.

The Information Minister said this at the 9th quadrennial conference of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) 0n Thursday, in Abuja.

He said, “The government is investing massively in the provision of critical infrastructure to enable you to discharge your duties effectively and efficiently,” he said.

“As a matter of fact, no government has invested more in infrastructure development than the Buhari administration.

Read Also: Few Criminals Abroad Do Not Represent Nigerian Values: Buhari

“As I speak, there is at least one federal road under construction in each of the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The setting up of the 650 million dollar presidential infrastructure fund is aimed at accelerating the ongoing construction work on the Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, east-west road, Abuja-Kano expressway and the Mambilla hydro-electric project.

“There is no better demonstration of president Buhari’s commitment to delivering on critical infrastructure across the country.”

 

