“Apologize For What”- AKA Fires Back At Ice Prince Over His Tweets About Nigerians (Photos)

Hip Hop artiste, Ice Prince Zamani had instructed that South African rapper tenders an apology to Nigerians over his insensitive tweets.

The SA rapper had shared some tweets on the Xenophobic attack against Nigerians in his country which many considered damaging and insensitive.

Ice Prince decided to weigh in on the matter by telling his close friend, AKA to apologize to for the tweets but it later backfired after the South African rapper replied by tweeting,

“For What?”

South Africans have also been commenting on the tweet, showing their support for their countryman by tweeting:

“Apologize for what?”

See the exchange below: