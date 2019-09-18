Victoria’s Secret Model, Bella Hadid Poses Topless For Pop Magazine Cover (Photo)

by Michael
Victoria's Secret Model Bella Hadid
Victoria’s Secret Model, Bella Hadid

22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid will cover the face of Pop Magazine.

In her pre-shot photos, she is teasing fans with snippets of what to expect.

With photography by Hugo Compte, Bella is wearing only a pair of gloves in the topless photo and she strategically positioned her hands to keep her nipples from showing.

Recall a few months ago where the supermodel stepped out braless in a see-through top on a meet with friends and other supermodel friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin in New York City.

See The Photo Here:

Bella Hadid posing For Pop Magazine Cover
Bella Hadid posing For Pop Magazine Cover

 

Tags from the story
Bella Hadid, fashion, Pop Magazine, Victoria's Secret Model
