Music Entertainer, Tuface Idibia Celebrates 44th Birthday

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia is today celebrating his 44th year birthday.

The iconic entertainer was born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria and since his emergence in the music industry, has produced great hits.

Known popularly by his stage name 2Baba, this ace artiste is not only a Nigerian singer, but also a songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur.

Read Also: 2face Replies Huspuppi Who Called Out Nigerian Celebrities On Xenophobic Attack

With over two decades topping charts and churning out educative and entertaining pieces, Tu Face remains a force to reckon with in the Nigerian music industry.