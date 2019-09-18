Music Entertainer, Tuface Idibia Celebrates 44th Birthday

by Temitope Alabi
2face
Popular musician, 2face Idibia

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia is today celebrating his 44th year birthday.

The iconic entertainer was born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria and since his emergence in the music industry, has produced great hits.

Known popularly by his stage name 2Baba, this ace artiste is not only a Nigerian singer,  but also a songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur.

Read Also: 2face Replies Huspuppi Who Called Out Nigerian Celebrities On Xenophobic Attack

With over two decades topping charts and churning out educative and entertaining pieces, Tu Face remains a force to reckon with in the Nigerian music industry.

Tags from the story
tuface idibia
0

You may also like

Funke Akindele Threatens To Sue Linda Ikeji

Lagos State Government Bans Use Of Mini-Skirts, Cleavage Revealing and Body Hugging Outfits

BBNaija: Cee-C Reveals Why Bambam Is Madly In Love With Teddy A (Watch Video)

BBNaija: Cee-C Reveals Why Bambam Is Madly In Love With Teddy A (Watch Video)

French Montana Was Hitting On Khloe’s BFF, Sending Her Secret Text Messages

Tonto Dikeh celebrates 3 years as a born again Christian, gives out iPhone 6

Stunning new photos of ex-Beauty queen, Anna Banner

“I Wrote 2 Songs For My Ex-girlfriend” – Adekunle Gold

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd split after 10 months together

baba suwe, baba suwe diabetes

Veteran actor Baba Suwe allegedly dying

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *