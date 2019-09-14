White House Confirms Death Of Osama Bin Laden’s Son, Hamza

The United State President, Donald Trump has announced the death of Hamza bin Laden, son of former Al Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind, Osama bin Laden.

This was made known in a statement released by the White House on Saturday morning.

According to the U.S President Trump, “Hamza, a high-ranking Al Qaeda member, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.

“The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives Al Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father but undermines important operational activities of the group.

“Hamza bin Laden was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups.”

Recall that30-year-old Hamza had vowed to avenge his father’s death, because he says his father cannot be killed like that.

Hamza, who had planned to succeed his father and become the Al Qaeda leader was immediately blacklisted as a terrorist by the United States of America.