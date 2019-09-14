White House Confirms Death Of Osama Bin Laden’s Son, Hamza

by Verity
Trump
Donald Trump

The United State President, Donald Trump has announced the death of Hamza bin Laden, son of former Al Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind, Osama bin Laden.

This was made known in a statement released by the White House on Saturday morning.

According to the U.S President Trump, “Hamza, a high-ranking Al Qaeda member, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.

“The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives Al Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father but undermines important operational activities of the group.

“Hamza bin Laden was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups.”

Read Also: Osama Bin Laden’s Son Marries Daughter Of Lead 9/11 Hijacker

Recall that30-year-old Hamza had vowed to avenge his father’s death, because he says his father cannot be killed like that.

Hamza, who had planned to succeed his father and become the Al Qaeda leader was immediately blacklisted as a terrorist by the United States of America.

Tags from the story
al qaeda, Donald Trump, Hamza bin Laden, osama bin laden
0

You may also like

EFCC Arraigns Ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi, 9 Others Over Alleged N1.2bn Scam

FG Restates Commitment To Generate 5,000mw By December 2012

State Governments Broke, Want Extra $2 billion From FG

Nigeria’s Porous Borders Responsible For Insurgency – Ihejirika

Lies Against Me Will Not Change My Focus To Deliver On My Mandate – Saraki

Ex-militants Want Amnesty Office Probe By The EFCC, Removal Of Kingsley Kuku

Ex-militants Want Amnesty Office Probe By The EFCC, Removal Of Kingsley Kuku

Boko Haram: Army Usurped Police, SSS Statutory Powers By Declaring Civilians ‘Wanted’, Says Falana

Interesting facts about the Ooni of Ife’s new queen, you should know(photos)

Army Re-opens Damaturu/Biu Road Three Years After Closure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *