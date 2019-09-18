Why IPOB Can Not Attack Me Outside Nigeria: Chris Ngige

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, has said members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) cannot attack him outside Nigeria because he fed them and protected their interest when he was governor of Anambra state.

Speaking during a function in Obosi, Anambra State, Ngige further explained that was the reason the group welcomed him when he recently travelled to the USA.

“IPOB was registered by the late President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Dr Dozie Ikedife and other Igbos as a non-violent group. What is going on now in the group is not part of the work plan . I visited the United States of America recently, and I was welcomed by IPOB members.

“They knew I fed and protected them when I was in office as governor. I have said it several times that Biafra cannot be achieved the IPOB way. The Igbo should stop shouting marginalisation. They should stand up and assert themselves to be counted. Nigeria belongs to all of us. Equity favours the Igbo to produce the next president of the country, but they must work hard and position themselves for it.

“We should stop political sentiments. Politicians don’t give power based on sentiment and emotion. President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is favourable to an Igbo president. We must support him and associate with the APC. Nobody will give you president of Nigeria in your bedroom.”