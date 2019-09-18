‘Doing Any Business In Nigeria Is Crazy’ – Mercy Aigbe

by Temitope Alabi
Mercy Aigbe
Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress and businesswoman Mercy Aigbe has described doing business in Nigeria as super-crazy.

The 41-year-old made this known via her IG page saying;

“Even God knows I need a short Vacation ASAP!…. Doing Business in Nigeria is super crazy! So many challenges! *Whew* Paris seriously on my mind ….Abeg for the rest of this year I am only available for enjoyment……..I cannot come and go and die .. ishhhhhhh �,” she wrote.

The actress, some weeks back, came under massive heat after social media users dragged her for commending Addeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun for congratulating Toyin Abraham.

