Babes Wodumo Dropped From Headlining A Concert Over Her Tweets Which Supported Xenophobic Attacks

A new report has it that South African star Babes Wodumo who was booked to headline a show in Zimbabwe has been dropped.

According to reports, Wodumo was billed to headline the Mapopoma Festival at the Victoria Falls Sports Club in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, from 29-31 December 2019, but organizers have dropped her following her tweets which supported xenophobia.

Babes had accused Nigerians of bringing in drugs into South Africa, which according to her caused the xenophobic attacks.

She went on to say that Zimbabweans were stealing RDP houses meant for South Africans.

However, after the xenophobic attacks were curbed, she came out to claim that her Twitter account was hacked.

Confirming that Babes Wodumo won’t be performing at the event in Zimbabwe, the festival’s founder and operations director, Patrick Mhofu Musonza, said

“We wanted Babes to perform but after that tweet, the people who are going to the festival are after her head. Once she arrives in Zimbabwe, her safety is our concern. So it is mainly because of her safety and security concerns (that we have cancelled her performance).

“These are all red flags for us. She is claiming to be hacked but people are not buying that. We do not know whether she was hacked or not but if she is claiming she is hacked, we have to believe her.

“They have sent us screenshots of the hackers apparently apologising but who hacks and then apologises?” he added.