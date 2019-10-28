2020 Budget: Buhari, Osinbajo Double Cost Of Travels, Feeding To Over N3M

Unlike in the 2019 budget where President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo spent N1.4billion on travels and food, they would be spending a total N3.5 billion in 2020.

This figure, according to the budget proposal submitted by the president earlier this month, is more than twice of what they spent in 2019 budget.

The president, who has been in and out of the country in recent times, had budgeted over N2.5 billion for local and international travels.

It means that Buhari’s allocation for international travels increased from N751 million in 2019 to N1.75 billion in 2020.

While for his local trips, N775 million has been budgeted as opposed to the N250 million budgeted in 2019.

Read Also: Endure Pains Of Border Closure – Osinbajo Appeals To Nigerians

In 2020, N75 million is budgeted for the president’s foodstuff and catering supplies, while N25 million was budgeted for refreshments and meals.

As for Osinbajo, shooting aggressively from N301 million in 2019, N801 million was budgeted for travels in 2020.

Osinbajo gets N283 million for local trips while international travels get N517 million in 2020.