Ace Journalist, Dele Agekameh, Dies At 66

by Temitope Alabi
Ace Nigerian journalist Dele Agekameh, has passed on at the age of 60.

Dele was a columnist for Premium Times and the Nation newspaper.

According to his son, Fabian, Dele passed on Friday night in Lagos after battling renal disorder for seven years.autopsy.”

Late Agekameh bagged many awards before his death.

He worked with Champion Newspaper, Newswatch Magazine and Tell Magazine.

He left TELL in 2004 as Senior Associate Editor to set up Quicklink International Network, publishers of The Capitol International Magazine.

0

