Regina Daniels Rocks Matching Outfit With Husband (Photos)

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared a photo of herself rocking matching outfit with her husband Ned Nwoko.

The couple, who are presently on a romantic vacation in Dubai, seems to be having the time of their lives.

Flaunting their wealth and showcasing their love for each other on social media, Regina took to her Instagram to share a photo of her rocking the same outfit with her husband as they smiled for the camera.

READ ALSO – ‘She Tell Me Say Mama, I Wan Marry Early’ – Regina Daniel’s Mom (Video)

In her post, she simply captioned it with the username of her husband: “greatprincened”

See The Photo Here: