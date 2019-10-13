Regina Daniels Rocks Matching Outfit With Husband (Photos)

by Michael
Regina Daniels
Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has shared a photo of herself rocking matching outfit with her husband Ned Nwoko.

The couple, who are presently on a romantic vacation in Dubai, seems to be having the time of their lives.

Flaunting their wealth and showcasing their love for each other on social media, Regina took to her Instagram to share a photo of her rocking the same outfit with her husband as they smiled for the camera.

READ ALSO – ‘She Tell Me Say Mama, I Wan Marry Early’ – Regina Daniel’s Mom (Video)

In her post, she simply captioned it with the username of her husband: “greatprincened”

See The Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram

❤️ @greatprincened

A post shared by Regina Daniels (@regina.daniels) on

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
0

You may also like

“How i felt when my mom remarried” — Simi shares

Zubby Michael admires Onyii Alex’s camel toe, she responds

Nollywood Actress, Janet Atayero Oluseye Passes On

Comedian Saka’s Message To All Single Ladies

Slay Queen Exposes Politician Who Raped, Abused Her & Pushed her out by 2am (Photos)

‘The Johnsons’ Actress, Ada Ameh Lands Chieftaincy Title In Benue State

Better electricity: ‘Nigerians now report “less use of generators’- President Buhari

People are losing their chances to vote – Davido cries out

I Cannot Marry A Fellow Artiste, Chidinma Reaffirms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *