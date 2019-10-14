Aliko Dangote Finally Responds To Shatta Bandle’s Claims Of Being Richer Than Him

Nigerian businessman, Aliko Dangote has finally responded to popular Ghanaian dwarf, Shatta Bandle’s claims of being richer than him.

The owner of the Dangote Group had an interview in which he said:

“I can not compare myself to anyone in terms of wealth. If anyone claims that he is rich than me, I do not see any harm in that.

“I’m not competing with anyone.

“I have my things and I’m happy with what I have.

“I have nothing to prove to anyone.

“I have been recognized for the work I have done.”



The dwarf, whose real name is Idrissu Firdau, became popular after he released a video in which he claimed to be richer than Aliko Dangote while also revealing his plan to get the second richest man in the world, Bill Gates arrested over a ‘business deal.’