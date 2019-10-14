‘Hip Hop In Nigeria Is Shabby, Rappers Don’t Dress Properly, Videos Are Poor’ – Hotyce

by Temitope Alabi
Hotyce
Nigerian Rapper, Hotyce

K20 Entertainment rapper, Hotyce may have just stirred hornet’s nest as he has shared his thoughts on the hip hop scene in Nigeria.

In an interview with Legit.NG, the ‘We Don’t Do That Over Here Rapper’ talked about rappers, culture and how rappers can make money.

He went on to say hip hop looks shabby in this part of the country.

In his words;

“Hip Hop really looks shabby in this part. Hip Hop looks anyhow. The rappers dress anyhow if you look at them, they look….”

Watch the video from 8.18.

