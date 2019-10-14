Education In Nigeria Is Horrifying: Soyinka

Wole Soyinka, renowned writer and poet had said that the country’s education system is in serious trouble.

The Nobel Laureate said this while speaking during the presentation of a play entitled, ‘Folly of Men’, on Sunday, at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The play was an adaptation of three plays from Soyinka’s ‘Trial of Brother Jero’, Femi Osofisan’s ‘No More the Wasted Breed’, and Bode Sowande’s ‘Mamiwater’s Wedding’.

He said, “We are in serious trouble, education wise in this country. Let me not kid you; it’s horrifying. ”

Read Also: Wole Soyinka Blasts Buhari Over New Charges Against Sowore

“That was why I was happy about the initiative of creating a model school and trying to resurrect this Government College and present it as the ideal. We are really very low, education wise.

“I have learnt how much they (old students association) have done in the last few days and I am very proud of their work. I just hope the government leaves them alone; don’t interfere with them. Let them bring back to everybody’s mind the possibility of what education can be.”