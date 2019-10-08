BBNaija 2019: Mercy Finally Speaks On Her Clash With Tacha (Video)

Big Brother Naija Winner, Mercy has shared some insights on her relationship with disqualified housemate Tacha.

When asked what she thinks of Tacha, Mercy went on to say that she and Tacha aren’t friends and they are not exactly enemies.

She further explained that she does believe that Tacha is a nice person and it’s was never her intention for them to clash and It wasn’t something they planned for.

In her own words: “We’re just in the same space but doing different things and I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

