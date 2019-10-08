Sexforgrades: ‘You Are Nothing Short Of A Rapist If You Ask Women To Submit Unwillingly’ – Singer Maj

Nigerian singer Maj has reacted to the viral BBC documentary which showed how students are pressurized into sex by lecturers for grades.

Reacting to the video, Maj took to her Twitter stating that the lecturers are nothing short of rapists.

Read Also: ‘ Did You Choose Your Religion Or It Chose You?’ – Singer Maj Asks Her Fans

In her words;

Sexual exploitation is an equivalent of Rape. If you withhold a person well deserved benefits in exchange for sex, thereby forcing her to submit *’UNWILLINGLY’* to your demands you are nothing short of a Rapist. #sexforgrades #sexforjobs #sexforDeservedBenefits

— MAJ (@therealmaj) October 8, 2019