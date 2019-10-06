BBNaija: ‘Certain TV Shows Aim At Keeping People Dormant, Jobless’ – Victoria Kimani

Singer Victoria Kimani has shared her thoughts on the soon to end BBNaija show.

According to the singer, she feels certain TV shows are aimed at keeping people distracted, dormant and jobless, wondering what would happen if people invest as much time as they did on BBNaija on their businesses.

Taking to her Twitter page, Victoria tweeted;

“No offense to anyone who watches big brother ….. but imagine if you invested that same amount of time Building your business as you watch other people’s lives …. sometimes I think certain tv shows conspire to keep people dormant, distracted & jobless.

— VICTORIA KIMANI (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) October 5, 2019

Who else agrees with Victoria?