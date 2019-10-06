BBNaija Final: Mercy Wins 2019 Edition; Receives N60M Worth Of Prizes

Mercy has been pronounced the winner of the 4th season of the Big Brother Naija reality show after polling the highest votes.

Mike is the first runner-up, while Frodd emerged the second runner-up of the reality show.

Seyi and Omashola were 4th and 5th respectively.

The Imo state born is the first woman to win the reality show and she takes home the prize worth N60 million which includes; N30million cash prize; an SUV from Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two, packaged by TravelBeta; a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost; a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie Noodles and Munch It; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

Who's going to be the lucky owner of this drop dead gorgeous amazing car, courtesy of @innosonvehicles and all these other great prizes?#BBNaija #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/OnfYAwJaB3 — #BBNaija (@datecodetv) October 6, 2019

There’s also a bonus prize of two VIP tickets to watch a European Football final game live, courtesy BET9ja.

Watch the video below: