BBNaija Final: Mercy Wins 2019 Edition; Receives N60M Worth Of Prizes

by Amaka

Mercy has been pronounced the winner of the 4th season of the Big Brother Naija reality show after polling the highest votes.

Mercy and Mike
Mercy and Mike

Mike is the first runner-up, while Frodd emerged the second runner-up of the reality show.

Seyi and Omashola were 4th and 5th respectively.

The Imo state born is the first woman to win the reality show and she takes home the prize worth N60 million which includes; N30million cash prize; an SUV from Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two, packaged by TravelBeta; a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost; a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie Noodles and Munch It; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

There’s also a bonus prize of two VIP tickets to watch a European Football final game live, courtesy BET9ja.

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
mercy, Mike
0

You may also like

Senator Abbo

Court Grants Sex Toy Senator Abbo N5m Bail

My Dad Defiled Me When I was 12, Then Bought Me a Car to Cover it Up- Nigerian Lady

Bride Strips Herself At Her Wedding After Being Allegedly ‘Attacked By Witches’ (Photos)

TRAVELSTART ANNOUNCES CHEAPER PRICES ON FLIGHTS IN 6 DAYS, 6 DESTINATIONS PROMO

Read Buhari’s full address during swearing in, of new acting CJN, Ibrahim Tanko( Photos)

Governor Ganduje

We will prosecute and arrest parents of “out-of-school” children – Governor Ganduje

Communal Clash!!! Three persons killed in Plateau State

Family member reveals how ex-PDP chairman’s son Bilyamin Muhammed Bello met the wife who stabbed him to death

FRSC To Impound Rickety Vehicles In Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *