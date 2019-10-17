“Be Business Driven”, BBNaija’s Tacha Tells Her Fans (Video)

Big Brother Naija’s Tacha has a word of advice for her fans and followers alike in her recent radio interview.

The disqualified housemate who had the opportunity to address a number of issues that happened in the Big Brother Naija house and after the show has spoken about what part of her life she wants people to pick emulate.

The young lady, who has been attributed as one of the controversial housemates of the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Edition, advised her fans to be business-driven.

