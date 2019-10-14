Blackface Leaks 43-Minute Phone Conversation He Had With Faze About 2Face

Veteran singer, Blackface has released a 43-minute phone conversation he had with ex-band mate, Faze where they were talking about their defunct group, Plantashun Boiz and 2face Idibia.

This is coming after the singer had called out Faze for betraying him after the phone conversation.

Faze had joined Tuface on stage to perform at his show in Abuja.

Blackface had reposted their video with the words,

‘I know it was totally wrong of me to release audio of my conversation with Faze but it was the only way for people to understand #theconspiracytheory planned a long time ago by some people in the industry’

‘I hate to do this, but you fall my hand again Faze. After our conversation you went on to perform Plantashun Boiz songs with my contributions with 2Face at his event? When is this going to stop? You both sound like artists that lost it, what examples are you both portraying going on stage without rehearsals? You both don’t sync and it makes my hard work look poor, please, please, please, I no go beg again. I just uploaded our convo for the world to know the facts of what’s going on with all #theconspiracytheory’.

Listen to the leaked audio below: