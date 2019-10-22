Bobrisky Promises Man Two Days In Prison For Assaulting Him (Video)

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has promised a man who assaulted him and damaged his phone two days in police custody.

This followed after the man had assaulted him and damaged his car.

The man who, however, has made an apology video to Bobrisky and the public.

The cross-dresser has gone on to say that, he is not buying his apology and the man would spend two days in police custody before he considers letting him go.

According to him: “It’s wasn’t a little misunderstanding… if truly it was misunderstanding I should have let you go in peace. But trouble sat on it own you went to pull it.”

Watch The Video Here: