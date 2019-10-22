Bobrisky Promises Man Two Days In Prison For Assaulting Him (Video)

by Michael
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has promised a man who assaulted him and damaged his phone two days in police custody.

This followed after the man had assaulted him and damaged his car.

The man who, however, has made an apology video to Bobrisky and the public.

READ ALSO – I’m Still A Virgin, Waiting For My Wedding Night: Bobrisky

The cross-dresser has gone on to say that, he is not buying his apology and the man would spend two days in police custody before he considers letting him go.

According to him: “It’s wasn’t a little misunderstanding… if truly it was misunderstanding I should have let you go in peace. But trouble sat on it own you went to pull it.”

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

You may also like

After 3 attempts, man finally commits suicide over dad’s refusal to buy him a car

suicide

Court sentence man to death for killing his parents, three children

Donald Trump calls for death penalty for terrorists

Court remands four persons Ex- rep member gets defrauded of $1.362m

Robert Mugabe impeachment process to begin on Tuesday

Former Minister, Jumoke Akinjide Returns N650m To EFCC

Former Minister, Jumoke Akinjide Returns N650m To EFCC

Desperate Politicians behind killings in Plateau – President Buhari

Authorities arrest two men for allegedly killing monkeys

PSG, Barcelona qualify for Champions league round of 16

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *