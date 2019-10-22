American Rapper Nicki Minaj Ties Knot With Kenneth Petty (Video)

by Michael
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
American Rapper Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

Popular American rapper Nicki Minaj is now fully married to Kenneth Petty in a secret wedding.

The rapper who has been addressing Kenneth as her husband for a while now has fully tied the knot in marriage with him.

After using the nickname to describe him in the past, the “Megathron” rapper, 36, has finally married Petty, 41.

Minaj announced the exciting news on Monday with a video on Instagram, showing matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front.

READ ALSO – Nicki Minaj Announces Collaboration With British Pop Singer, Adele

Keeping it simple, the rapper captioned the short clip: “👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” — referencing her new official name and seemingly the day that she and Petty officially tied the knot.

Watch Her Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

#NickiMinaj ties the knot with fiancé #KennethPetty

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Kenneth Petty, nicki minaj
0

You may also like

#BBNaija: Basketmouth defends Cee-C, says there’s a Cee-C in every woman

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola Love Up In New Photo

Journalist Ohima Amaizw flees Nigeria over threats of arrest

Journalist Ohimai Amaize flees Nigeria over threats of arrest for ‘treason’

Actress, Toyin Abraham engaged to her Lawyer boyfriend

Singer Dammy Krane Photographed With American Singer Cee Lo Green

Photos From Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s Romantic Date Night in Dubai

Photo: Guess What Lady Gaga Buys As £37,000 Present For Boyfriend

Singer 9ice allegedly expecting his 5th child from the 4th woman, Yemisi

Work With Don Jazzy Or No More G.O.O.D Music Deal – Kanye To Dbanj

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *