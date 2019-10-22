American Rapper Nicki Minaj Ties Knot With Kenneth Petty (Video)

Popular American rapper Nicki Minaj is now fully married to Kenneth Petty in a secret wedding.

The rapper who has been addressing Kenneth as her husband for a while now has fully tied the knot in marriage with him.

After using the nickname to describe him in the past, the “Megathron” rapper, 36, has finally married Petty, 41.

Minaj announced the exciting news on Monday with a video on Instagram, showing matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front.

Keeping it simple, the rapper captioned the short clip: “👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19” — referencing her new official name and seemingly the day that she and Petty officially tied the knot.

Watch Her Video Here: