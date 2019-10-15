Capital Punishment Awaits People Who Desecrate Qu’ran In Zamfara: Governor

The Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Bello Muhammad Matawalle has revealed that his government would make a law that imposes capital punishment against the desecration of the Holy Qur’an in the state.

Governor Matawalle said this while receiving a report from the committee for the review of activities of the State Ministry of Religious Affairs, religious Commissions and committees under the leadership of the former State Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad.

According to the governor, it saddens him to see some people perpetrate the unholy act of desecration of the Holy Qur’an in the state.

He said this is why his government would soon enact capital punishment laws in the State, in a bid to curb all of such offences.

The governor also noted that there would be close monitoring of Shariah court judges, in the way and manner they handled such cases as serious punitive measures would be applied on any erring judge for the purpose of discipline as no amount of punishment would be too severe on such judges or the offenders.

Matawalle also appealed to Islamic scholars in the state to sensitize people on the importance of peace, unity and love for one another for the purpose of having a purified society that is free from all crimes, Daily Trust reports.