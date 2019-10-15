BBNaija: Khafi Signs Management Deal With Temple Company

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi, has signed a management deal with Temple management company.

BBNaija Khafi Kareem
Former BBNaija Housemate Khafi

The reality star who hosted the Future Awards has been at the centre of attention since her time on the reality show.

Temple Co is the management company for Nigerian basketball player, Al-Farouq Aminu.

See her post below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Khafi, Temple Co
