BBNaija: Khafi Signs Management Deal With Temple Company

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi, has signed a management deal with Temple management company.
The reality star who hosted the Future Awards has been at the centre of attention since her time on the reality show.
Temple Co is the management company for Nigerian basketball player, Al-Farouq Aminu.
See her post below:
I’m so glad I can finally break my silence!! Happy to join the @TheTempleCo family!! 🤗🙌🏾 https://t.co/6mPWFSNEdJ
— Khafi Kareem (ACupOfKhafi) (@KhafiKareem) October 15, 2019