Boko Haram Insurgents Have Killed 847 Nigerian Soldiers: Ndume

Ali Ndume, Chairman, Senate Committee on army, has said that Boko Haram insurgents have killed 847 Nigerian soldiers from 2013 to date.

According to him, the soldiers were buried in the military cemetery located in Maiduguri, Borno capital.

He said the figure only includes soldiers killed by the insurgents and buried in the military cemetery in Maiduguri, not those buried in other military cemeteries.

Speaking with reporters after his committee returned from a trip to Borno, he said the committee members discovered during the visit that soldiers were under-equipped to confront insurgents.

The lawmaker also stated that the number of soldiers confronting insurgents was inadequate, calling on the government to recruit more troops.

Ndume revealed that the Senate panel was already investigating allegations that some non-governmental organisations were working with Boko Haram.