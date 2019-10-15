Boko Haram, Banditry, IPOB, OPC Are Caused By Unemployment: FG

The federal government of Nigeria has revealed that over 15 million Nigerians are currently unemployed and the resultant effect has been the birth of social vices like Boko Haram, Banditry, IPOB, OPC.

This was made known by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in Enugu on Monday during an interview with some journalists

“Unemployment is growing into a very vicious disease condition that has given rise to a lot of anti-social behaviour. And government is seriously worried because if we don’t confront unemployment head-on with many measures which we are fashioning now, then the whole country will be consumed with social unrest.

“The symptoms are there. Boko Haram is a symptom of unemployment in Nigeria. IPOB is a symptom of unemployment and desperation and people getting frustrated.

“Same goes for banditry in the North West. Same goes for kidnapping all over the country — North West, North East, North Central, South East, South-South and South West.

“Avengers the destruction of pipelines, OPC, all these are symptoms of very serious underlying disease condition called unemployment.”

“We were lucky President Muhammadu Buhari came in. If not, we would have all dispersed into neighbouring countries. We would have had social unrest that would be internecine and by now, we would not have solved it.“So, we are on with our thinking caps.”