Protect Your Wife: Fani-Kayode Begs Buhari

by Verity
Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

Following revelations by Aisha Buhari about her husband’s relatives, Mamman Daura and how she has been subdued by them, Femi Fani-Kayode had urged the president to protect his wife.

The former minister of aviation in a tweet on Tuesday was reacting to an interview by the president’s wife on BBC Hausa, confirming video footage of Aisha yelling in the presidential villa.

According to Fani-Kayode, whether or not, the president owes his wife a duty to protect and not let any family member disrespect her.

Read Also: What Happens Between Buhari, His Wife And Children Is Entirely Their Problem: Fani Kayode

He said, “No matter what she does or what she subjects me to I will never allow anyone to disrespect my wife in the way that Fatima disrespected @aishambuhari. It is a matter of honor. As long as she is under my roof she has my protection even when she errs. @MBuhari pl protect your wife. ”

Tags from the story
Aisha Buhari, femi fani kayode, Mamman Daura, Muhammadu Buhari
0

You may also like

SEE The 4 Top Officials Under GEJ’s Administration Who Are Currently Under Fire For Corruption

Gernot Rohr

AFCON2019: ‘It Was A Wonderful Match’ – Gernot Rohr Reacts

Strange Information About the Death Of A Nollywood Actor Revealed

Naija’s Top 5 Coolest Celebrities

Aisha Buhari and Dolapo Osinbajo pays visit to eight months old baby who was raped when she was six months old

Infinix Smart 2 Pro – Unboxing and first impression

‘We Will Not Award New Road Contracts’ – Babatunde Fashola

Photo of the Day: Social Media, Smart Phones And Nigerians Nowadays

Viral Photo Of Lawyers Sleeping At Presidential Election Tribunal Hits The Internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *