Protect Your Wife: Fani-Kayode Begs Buhari

Following revelations by Aisha Buhari about her husband’s relatives, Mamman Daura and how she has been subdued by them, Femi Fani-Kayode had urged the president to protect his wife.

The former minister of aviation in a tweet on Tuesday was reacting to an interview by the president’s wife on BBC Hausa, confirming video footage of Aisha yelling in the presidential villa.

According to Fani-Kayode, whether or not, the president owes his wife a duty to protect and not let any family member disrespect her.

He said, “No matter what she does or what she subjects me to I will never allow anyone to disrespect my wife in the way that Fatima disrespected @aishambuhari. It is a matter of honor. As long as she is under my roof she has my protection even when she errs. @MBuhari pl protect your wife. ”