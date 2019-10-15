What Happens Between Buhari, His Wife And Children Is Entirely Their Problem: Fani Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has criticized, Fatima Mamman Daura for leaking a video of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari ranting at the Aso Villa.
The former minister expressed that the person responsible for the leaked video is shameless and despicable.
Also Read: ‘Why I Stayed Abroad For A Long Time’ – Aisha Buhari
According to the former minister, the private matters of President Muhammadu Buhari with his wife and children should be left alone.
See his post below:
..What happens in the home of @MBuhari is a private matter and it is not anyone else's business.There ought to be a certain level of decency and decorum even in politics.What happens between Buhari,his wife and children is entirely their problem.We should leave his family alone.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 15, 2019