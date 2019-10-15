What Happens Between Buhari, His Wife And Children Is Entirely Their Problem: Fani Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has criticized, Fatima Mamman Daura for leaking a video of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari ranting at the Aso Villa.

Femi Fani Kayode
The former minister expressed that the person responsible for the leaked video is shameless and despicable.

According to the former minister, the private matters of President Muhammadu Buhari with his wife and children should be left alone.

See his post below:

