What Happens Between Buhari, His Wife And Children Is Entirely Their Problem: Fani Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has criticized, Fatima Mamman Daura for leaking a video of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari ranting at the Aso Villa.

The former minister expressed that the person responsible for the leaked video is shameless and despicable.

Also Read: ‘Why I Stayed Abroad For A Long Time’ – Aisha Buhari

According to the former minister, the private matters of President Muhammadu Buhari with his wife and children should be left alone.

See his post below: