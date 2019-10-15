‘I’ll Marry Tacha, Kill Thelma’ – BBNaija’s Ike Reveals In Game Session (Video)

BBNaija’s Ike has revealed what he’ll do to three other housemates in a game of ‘kill, marry and kiss.’

The BBNaija finalist was in a game show when he was asked whom he’d kill, marry or kiss between three female housemates from the just concluded BBNaija TV show.

READ ALSO : [Video]: Watch Ike And Mercy Kiss For His 27th Birthday

Ike revealed that he’ll marry Tacha, Kill Thelma and kiss Jackye.

He was also asked how many bandanas he has and he replied that he doesn’t know anymore as he has lost count last year.

Watch The Video Here: