EFCC Recovers N65.5m From INEC Office In Zamfara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has announced the recovery of N65.5million in the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission(EFCC) in Zamfara state.

According to the commission, its operatives in Sokoto zonal office recovered money to the tune of N65,548,000.

It said in a statement that “the money comprises 81 bundle of N1000 notes, 97 bundle of N500 notes and 96 pieces of N500 notes.

“The monies were stacked in two fireproof safes during a search conducted in offices of the HOD Accounts and Cashier of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Zamfara state. ”

“The money is suspected to be 40% illegally deducted on funds released to INEC Zamfara office to cater for the rent of Canopies, Tables and Chairs and also funds for RAC (Registration Area Center) and movement of men and materials to Polling Units, by the HOD Accounts and Cashier. ”

“The raid followed a petition by one of the INEC ad-hoc staff during the 2019 presidential and gubernatorial elections in Zamfara State. The staff alleged that the Adhoc INEC officials were denied payment of their N6,000 movement allowances each for the two elections. ”

“The suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed,” the commission added.