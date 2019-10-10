EFCC Recovers N65.5m From INEC Office In Zamfara

by Verity
Efcc
Ibrahim Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has announced the recovery of N65.5million in the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission(EFCC) in Zamfara state.

According to the commission, its operatives in Sokoto zonal office recovered money to the tune of N65,548,000.

It said in a statement that “the money comprises 81 bundle of N1000 notes, 97 bundle of N500 notes and 96 pieces of N500 notes.

“The monies were stacked in two fireproof safes during a search conducted in offices of the HOD Accounts and Cashier of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Zamfara state. ”

“The money is suspected to be 40% illegally deducted on funds released to INEC Zamfara office to cater for the rent of Canopies, Tables and Chairs and also funds for RAC (Registration Area Center) and movement of men and materials to Polling Units, by the HOD Accounts and Cashier. ”

Read Also: EFCC Denies Reports Alleging N900M Turned To Paper In Its Custody

“The raid followed a petition by one of the INEC ad-hoc staff during the 2019 presidential and gubernatorial elections in Zamfara State. The staff alleged that the Adhoc INEC officials were denied payment of their N6,000 movement allowances each for the two elections. ”

“The suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed,” the commission added.

 

Tags from the story
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), N65m, zamfara state
0

You may also like

Troops Caught In IED Explosion In Borno

Dangote donates 150 operational vehicles Nigeria Police

Femi Falana urges Acting President Yemi Osinbajo not to sign the 2017 Budget

Buhari’s ‘Change Begins With Me’ Is Dead On Arrival

Music entertainer, Wizkid

Award Winning Singer, Wizkid Celebrates 29th Birthday

Peter Okoye and Tacha

BBNaija: Peter Okoye Reacts As Tacha Tops Voting Chart

Richarlison

COPA AMERICA 2019: Brazil Crowned Champion After Mauling Of Chile

MTN Sacks Amina Oyagbola For Bribing Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari

Anambra House of Assembly Speaker eludes with Mace

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *