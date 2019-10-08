Robbery Victim Bleeds To Death In Zamfara Hospital After Doctors Refused To Attend To Him

A young man whose name has been given as Ibrahim Aminu Zurmi allegedly bled to death on the floor of the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, Zamfara State.

Reports have it that Ibrahim was stabbed by thugs who snatched his phone.

The young man was reportedly on his way to the mosque on Friday shortly after visiting his mother when a group of thugs attacked and stabbed him multiple times in his stomach and lap.

Ibrahim was said to have been rushed to FMC Gusau accident and emergency unit but according to Facebook user Yahaya Kaura, the staff allegedly refused to attend to the dying man without police report.