BBNaija: Mike A Model Of An Ideal Young Nigerian: Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye has described the first runner up of the 2019 BBNaija reality TV show, Mike, as an ideal Nigerian youth whom he owes so much.
Speaking via his verified Twitter handle, he further described the reality TV star as a moral compass for all African persons.
His words:
‘Mike of BBN is a model of an ideal young Nigerian. I respect him with profound regard. I am proud of him as a moral compass for all African young persons. I owe him…’
What he tweeted below:
