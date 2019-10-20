Customs Impound 250 Bags Of Rice Concealed In Fuel Tanker

by Temitope Alabi
Concealed rice
Concealed rice

250 bags of foreign rice worth over N5.5m, has been impounded by the Nigerian Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa command.

According to reports, the said bags of rice were concealed in a fuel tanker along Daura-Kano road.

Read Also: Customs Bans Importation Of All Items Through Land Borders

Displaying the seized tanker and bags of rice before newsmen, the controller of the command, Comptroller Nasir Ahmed, said;

“What we saw today is a little bit new, something that is challenging to our thinking. If somebody can load rice in a compartment that is supposed to be containing diesel, petrol or kerosene, then we should assume that they can conceal anything in the tank.

“It can contain Tramadol, it can contain arms and ammunition or any other prohibited goods, and they loaded it in such a way that it will be very difficult to detect. But through intelligence and diligence of our men, they were able to perceive it,” he said.

The Customs chief also stated that keeping rice or any other consumable in such a condition has some serious health implications.

Tags from the story
Customs, jigawa, kano, rice
0

You may also like

Army, Gunmen Clash In Ogoni Community

Rehabilitation center

147 Rescued From Illegal Rehabilitation Center In Kaduna

Pique’s goal ensure Barcelona defeat Real Madrid 3-2 in Miami

President Buhari’s administration ‘Approved By God’ – Governor Rochas Okorocha

U.S Consulate General Awards N116m Grant To 29 Nigerian Entrepreneurs In Lagos

Man accuses wife of bringing Her Lover Into Our Matrimonial Home

Nasarawa State deploys 5,000 police ahead of Christmas celebration

I want my father arrested, nine year old boy tells Police

Declare state of emergency on the economy ; Peter Obi urges President Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *