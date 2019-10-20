Customs Impound 250 Bags Of Rice Concealed In Fuel Tanker

250 bags of foreign rice worth over N5.5m, has been impounded by the Nigerian Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa command.

According to reports, the said bags of rice were concealed in a fuel tanker along Daura-Kano road.

Displaying the seized tanker and bags of rice before newsmen, the controller of the command, Comptroller Nasir Ahmed, said;

“What we saw today is a little bit new, something that is challenging to our thinking. If somebody can load rice in a compartment that is supposed to be containing diesel, petrol or kerosene, then we should assume that they can conceal anything in the tank.

“It can contain Tramadol, it can contain arms and ammunition or any other prohibited goods, and they loaded it in such a way that it will be very difficult to detect. But through intelligence and diligence of our men, they were able to perceive it,” he said.

The Customs chief also stated that keeping rice or any other consumable in such a condition has some serious health implications.