‘Davido’s Prayer Is More Christian Than Adeboye’s Prayer’ – Daddy Freeze

Nigerian popstar Davido had thousands talking after he shared a prayer line on social media.

David who recently welcomed a son with his woman Chef Chi tweeted;

‘I declare into your life! Where you ought to be highly placed,you will not be replaced there. Your seat of glory will not be empty. You will sit gloriously to eat the fruit of your labour. Your land will not fail to bear fruits in its season’, Davido Tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze said Davido’s prayer is more viable than that of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG.

Pastor Adeboye had also tweeted a prayer which read thus;

“Father, let all protocols, rules and criteria be suspended, overlooked and overruled, as you did to Joseph, in order for me to be promoted, in Jesus name.” pastor Adeboye’s prayer read

Freeze then took to his IG page to compare both prayers writing;

‘this as a prayer by Davido is 1 million times more Christian than Adeboye’s prayer and in line with true Christianity, which preaches faith combined with works. A true Christian should therefore say AMEN to Davido’s prayer and GOD FORBID to adeboye’s prayer for Nigeria to move forward as a nation’.